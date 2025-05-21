Delhi’s Khalsa Tiranga Yatra led by Sikh youth

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Sikh youths, along with prominent leaders, took part in the grand Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in Delhi on Wednesday, to pay tribute to the soldiers who bravely participated in Operation Sindoor. The rally, organized to honor the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces, was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from Talkatora Stadium, with a massive motorcycle procession making its way to the War Memorial near Kartavya Path, India Gate.

The event was a vibrant display of national pride and unity, with participants proudly waving the Tricolor and chanting slogans of patriotism. Joining the procession were Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood, both of whom played a key role in encouraging the youth to stand in solidarity with the Indian military. In her address, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “This Tiranga Yatra is not just a rally, it is a firm message of respect and gratitude from the nation to those brave soldiers who laid down their lives for our security. This gathering, with thousands marching shoulder-to-shoulder carrying the Tricolor, is a historic and moving sight. It symbolises our unity, determination, and unwavering patriotism.”

Sirsa, who led the massive motorcycle rally, reflected on the decisive action taken by the Indian government in response to the terror attack on a Gurdwara in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, “Today, thousands of Sikh youths are riding proudly through the streets of Delhi holding the Tricolor, saluting the courage of our Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Sikh community has come together to honor our armed forces because of the strong and decisive action taken by the Modi government in response to the Gurdwara attack in Poonch. We salute the soldiers who crossed borders and eliminated terrorists deep in enemy territory. And we bow with gratitude to the mothers who gave birth to such heroic sons.”

At the conclusion of the rally, tributes were paid to the martyrs at the War Memorial. The event was charged with patriotic fervor as nationalistic songs and chants filled the air, further solidifying the message of unity and national security.

The Khalsa Tiranga Yatra was not only a commemoration of the heroes of Operation Sindoor but also a resounding declaration of the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and standing united against terrorism.