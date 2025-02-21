Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan turns saffron

New Delhi: Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan was turned into a sea of saffron as Rekha Gupta took her oath as the 9th Chief Minister of the national Capital, marking the BJP’s return to power after a 27-year hiatus. The grand ceremony, attended by over 50,000 supporters, was an extravagant show of strength, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other political dignitaries, present to witness the momentous occasion.

Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was formally administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The swearing-in ceremony took place before an audience of more than 50,000, with high-profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and several other political leaders. People expressed their excitement by dancing, chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” and waving BJP flags.

However, soon after formally taking charge as the ninth CM of the national Capital at the Secretariat, Gupta and her newly sworn-in Cabinet ministers performed a symbolic Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat, highlighting their commitment to addressing the pollution of the Yamuna River, a key issue in the run-up to the election. Gupta, along with Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva and her cabinet ministers, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, conducted the Maa Yamuna Puja and performed the Aarti. The event saw devotees singing bhajans as chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai” echoed at the ghat.

Focus on strategic caste representation

The new cabinet appointments by the BJP have sparked discussions on the party’s strategy to ensure balanced caste representation. The selection of ministers from diverse communities is seen as a move to appeal to different voter segments, particularly those that had been critical of the previous AAP government.

Political analyst Rajiv Malhotra noted, “The BJP’s decision to elevate leaders from diverse caste backgrounds reflects a clear understanding of Delhi’s complex social fabric. Appointing leaders like Ravinder Indraj Singh from the Dalit community is a direct move to address the aspirations of key voter segments in Delhi, ensuring broader support across different demographics.”

Attendees at the event also noticed the efforts made by BJP to include voices from various communities. Neelam Gupta, a BJP supporter, said, “I’m pleased to see how BJP is ensuring representation for all sections of society. Appointing leaders from diverse backgrounds shows they are not just focusing on urban populations but also paying attention to the needs of rural and marginalised communities.”

Among the newly appointed ministers was Ashish Sood, who made a memorable gesture during his oath-taking ceremony. He included both of his parents’ names while swearing in, an act that resonated with many attendees, especially senior citizens. He said, “Main Ashish Shriram Madan Gopal Sood…,” and later added, “Main Ashish Sushila Madan Gopal Sood…” The gesture was praised for showing respect and acknowledging his roots.

The new Delhi Cabinet also includes Manjinder Singh Sirsa from the Sikh minority community, who became the first minister to take his oath in Punjabi. His inclusion was seen as a strategic move to solidify the BJP’s appeal to Delhi’s significant Sikh population.

Challenges amidst overcrowding

Despite the grandeur of the event, the ceremony faced significant logistical challenges. With a crowd of over 50,000 people and heightened security, the arrangements appeared overwhelmed. Attendees struggled with the lack of seating and other basic amenities.

Reena Kumari, a 56-year-old attendee from Karol Bagh, shared her frustration, “For such a big event, where PM and so many prominent personalities are here, the arrangements should have been better. I’m a diabetic and almost fainted. There weren’t even any vacant seats to sit.”

Other attendees also voiced concerns about the lack of water stations and overcrowding. One individual remarked, “There is water available, but it’s so far from the crowd. The crowd is so huge, it’s difficult to even move. There are so many security personnel, yet they couldn’t manage the crowd.” Despite these challenges, the event remained a powerful political statement for the BJP, with people from all corners of Delhi attending, from the young to the elderly, and from various professions. Some were transported by government-provided buses, which further added to the congestion.