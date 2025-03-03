Delhi’s healthcare crisis, firsthand accounts of struggles amid CAG findings

New Delhi: The healthcare system in Delhi is in the midst of a crisis, as highlighted by a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that sheds light on the shortcomings and mismanagement of healthcare facilities under the previous AAP-led government. This includes overcrowded hospitals, lack of basic amenities in Mohalla Clinics, and delays in treatment due to insufficient equipment. But it’s not just about statistics, personal stories from patients, doctors, and staff paint a grim picture of the reality faced daily.

The strain on doctors and staff

A senior surgeon at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), described the daily struggles within overcrowded wards. He said, “We are constantly under pressure to save lives, but when you have overcrowded wards and a lack of critical equipment, it becomes a battle against time.”

He further explained the challenges faced by medical professionals, adding, “There are instances when we have to delay surgeries because of insufficient resources. We may have the expertise, but if the tools are not available, we cannot ensure the best care for our patients.” He also highlighted the severe shortage of equipment, such as ECG machines and ultrasound devices. “We have machines, but they are not working. We often use alternative methods that aren’t as effective, and this delays diagnoses,” he noted.

Impact on patients

For many patients, these delays have dire consequences. A recent visitor to LNJP, Rina Devi, who was waiting for a minor surgery, shared her experience. “I’ve been waiting for months just to get a simple procedure done, and every time I visit, they just delay things” she said. “When you’re in pain and need treatment urgently, it feels like a never-ending battle.”

Amit Sharma, a 42-year-old diabetic patient, expressed his frustration with the delays in care. “I’ve been to the Mohalla clinic several times, but I never get proper attention,” he said. “The doctors are always in a rush, and I only get about a minute or two of their time. I can’t afford private healthcare, and now I’m stuck waiting for hours to get basic treatment in these overcrowded clinics.”

Another patient, Seema Yadav, a mother of two, explained how the financial burden worsened her situation. “I’ve been struggling with my health for months. But I don’t have the money to go to private hospitals. I can’t afford to lose my job. So, I come to the government clinics, but they don’t have enough medicine or equipment to treat me properly.”

The lack of attention to detail in critical areas, such as the improper storage of medicines, only worsens the situation. According to the CAG report, medicines at LNJP were found to be improperly stored, leading to concerns about contamination. “I’ve been in this system for years, and it’s heartbreaking to see that something as basic as medicine storage is being mishandled,” said a pharmacist at the hospital.

Mohalla Clinics in crisis

The CAG report also shines a light on the condition of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, which were meant to provide basic healthcare services to citizens in their localities. But the report reveals that many of these clinics are in dire conditions. A doctor who has worked in one of these clinics, shared the challenges. “We do our best with limited resources, but how can we serve people when the clinics don’t even have basic facilities like toilets or power backups?” she said. “Patients often wait in line for hours only to be given less than a minute of consultation due to overcrowding and understaffing.”

These clinics also lack essential equipment like glucometers and pulse oximeters. “It’s incredibly frustrating because we know we could do better for our patients if we had the tools. But instead, we just have to make do,” she added.

Overcrowding and budget mismanagement

The overcrowding in hospitals and clinics is not an isolated issue. As per the CAG report, a staggering 70 per cent of patients who visited Mohalla clinics from October 2022 to March 2023 received less than a minute of consultation, largely due to the lack of space and resources. “Funds were allocated, but very little of it reached the frontline facilities where it’s most needed,” alleged a senior healthcare administrator.

The recent CAG report paints a sobering picture of Delhi’s healthcare system. From overcrowded hospitals to under-equipped clinics, the crisis is affecting both healthcare workers and patients alike.