Delhi’s hazardous AQI of over 400 puts pregnant women at risk

New Delhi:Delhi’s air quality has plunged into hazardous territory with an AQI of 500, and medical experts are warning that this development is putting the health of pregnant women and their unborn children at serious risk.



Dr. Vedika Bali, an expert in obstetrics and gynecology at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital, spoke to Millennium Post about the impact of pollution on pregnancy. Dr. Bali emphasised the extreme vulnerability of both pregnancy and infancy to pollution.

She stated, ‘Air pollution affects placental vascularisation, which connects the foetus to the mother through blood vessels. This hampers the development of blood vessels and, consequently, the transfer of essential nutrients, leading to stunted growth and short stature due to decreased bone length. Furthermore, it can result in fetal growth restriction, neonatal jaundice, gestational diabetes, maternal anemia, and even grave consequences like abortion, intrauterine death, and preterm deliveries. Pollution is no good for pregnancy.’

Dr. Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), addressed the growing crisis and its impact on healthcare facilities.

Hospitals in Delhi are experiencing a surge in patients with respiratory issues across all departments, putting immense strain on both residents and the healthcare system.

Dr. Mathur stated, ‘Delhi residents continue to bear the brunt of escalating pollution levels, especially affecting patients in hospitals. The hospitals are starting to get overburdened with such cases, putting an immense load on the residents and healthcare system alike.’

FORDA has called upon the public to take essential precautions to safeguard their health. These precautions include wearing masks, staying indoors whenever possible, and ensuring good ventilation in their homes.

Dr. Mathur stressed the importance of not dismissing respiratory problems as “normal” and encouraged immediate medical advice if any ominous signs are noticed.

Medical professionals across the city are uniting in their call for authorities to take swift action. They are demanding enhanced air quality monitoring and the implementation of stricter regulations, as cases of severe respiratory distress become alarmingly common.

The well-being of pregnant women, infants, and all Delhi residents hinges on a concerted effort to combat the escalating pollution crisis.