Delhi’s governance model impresses Wharton students, Education Min Atishi shares insights

New Delhi: In a recent development, Education Minister Atishi engaged with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, showcasing the distinctive governance model employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.



The interaction, part of The Wharton School’s Global Immersion Program, aimed to provide students with insights into the economic, cultural, and geopolitical dynamics shaping the global economy.

Atishi captivated the audience by narrating the evolution of AAP, emphasising its role as a political start-up that swiftly transformed Delhi under Kejriwal’s leadership.

She underscored AAP as proof that even ‘a common man’ can instigate significant reforms with an unshakeable political will. Atishi said, ‘Despite various struggles and hindrances in governance, the welfare of people who voted for the government has always been the priority of Kejriwal government.’

Highlighting the achievements of the Delhi government over the past nine years, Atishi pointed out the focus on education, healthcare, power, and water.

She asserted that these basic rights have been prioritised to ensure a dignified life for the citizens. ‘Over the past nine years, the Delhi government has ensured that children in the national capital get the best of the best education, people get hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, free water and power supply round the clock,’ stated Atishi.

The Education Minister showcased the success of government schools and Mohalla Clinics, stating they have become sources of inspiration for global reforms in education and healthcare.

She stressed that these transformations were possible due to the government’s unwavering political will aimed at bringing about positive change in Delhi.

Atishi emphasised that major global transformation occurs when educated individuals enter politics with a dedicated commitment to public service. This, she asserted, is crucial for unlocking a new era of global political leadership.

During the interaction, she also shared her personal journey, highlighting her transition from a party volunteer to the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet.

The Wharton students, keen on understanding political innovation and leadership, found Atishi’s insights into Delhi’s governance model enlightening.

The exchange of ideas and experiences provided the students with a unique perspective on how political will and commitment to public welfare can drive transformative change.

The Global Immersion Program at The Wharton School aims to equip students with a nuanced understanding of global economic, cultural, and geopolitical dynamics.