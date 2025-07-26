‘Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage’ drive: Aug 1–31

New Delhi: In a major civic initiative ahead of Independence Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced the launch of a citywide cleanliness campaign titled “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive”, set to begin on August 1 and continue till August 31.

The month-long campaign aims to mobilise citizens, government departments, RWAs, market associations, students, and community bodies in a collective effort to rid the national capital of garbage and long-neglected waste.

“This August, Delhi will achieve freedom from garbage. The campaign will be implemented so effectively that citizens will truly feel the capital has achieved cleanliness and hygiene in the spirit of Independence Month,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after chairing a high-level review meeting with key departments and stakeholders. The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Education minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Urban Development Department, PWD, Delhi Municipal Corporation, NDMC, Delhi Metro, and others.

Gupta emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination and citizen participation. “Cleanliness is not just a government initiative, it is a civic duty. A nation can only become truly clean when every citizen accepts personal responsibility,” she said.

To engage the public, a dedicated online portal will be launched, allowing residents to upload ‘before and after’ photos of cleaned areas. Special clean-up programmes will be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.

The campaign will particularly target residential colonies, markets, schools, hospitals, vegetable markets, industrial zones, bus depots, and informal settlements. RWAs, temple committees, and school and college students are expected to be key contributors.

Highlighting the government’s inclusive approach, the Chief Minister said, “All sections of society must adopt this campaign as their own. With public participation and support from every department, Delhi can set a new benchmark for civic responsibility.” A major coordination meeting is also scheduled for July 29 at the Civic Centre, where ministers, MPs, councillors, and association representatives will finalise responsibilities to ensure smooth execution.

Urban Development and Education minister Ashish Sood said, “Through this drive, Delhi will send a strong message to the country that its citizens are fully committed to building a clean city. Students will play a vital role in spreading awareness and encouraging community engagement.” He also mentioned that the

government is considering rewarding participants who share impactful photographs on the official platform.