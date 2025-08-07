Delhi’s Fee Regulation Bill: AAP proposes amendments

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday proposed four key amendments to the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, calling it skewed in favour of private school managements and restrictive for parents.

Leader of Opposition Atishi, speaking alongside AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, said the bill lacks basic safeguards like financial audits, independent parent representation, and the right to challenge decisions in court. The party has demanded that the bill be referred to a Select Committee for wider consultation, particularly with parents.

AAP’s amendments include mandating annual audits of private school finances and sharing them with parents; replacing lottery-based parent selection on fee committees with elected representatives; reducing the complaint threshold from 15 per cent of parents to just 15 individuals; and retaining parents’ legal right to appeal fee-related decisions.

Atishi also criticised a provision that allows schools to treat April 2025 fee structures as baseline—effectively validating earlier hikes. She alleged the delay in tabling the

bill was intended to allow schools to collect increased fees without oversight.

AAP leaders argued that the draft concentrates authority in the hands of the Director of Education, leaving little room for accountability. They also questioned the absence of audit requirements,

despite earlier promises by BJP leaders to enforce strict financial scrutiny.

The bill is currently under discussion in the Delhi Assembly. AAP has said its proposed amendments will be put to vote and urged BJP MLAs to clarify their stance by how they vote.