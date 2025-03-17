Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0: Third private car must be electric

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up to introduce a comprehensive Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2.0, aiming for a significant transition to cleaner mobility. The proposed policy includes stringent measures such as mandating that the third private car in every Delhi household must be an electric vehicle.

Additionally, starting August 2025, registrations of fossil fuel-powered three-wheelers will be banned, followed by a complete halt on petrol, diesel, and CNG two-wheeler registrations from August 2026.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has given an initial nod to the policy, which is now set to be reviewed by the Cabinet. A senior transport department official highlighted the ambitious goals, stating, “We have set bold targets to accelerate EV adoption across all vehicle segments. In some categories, we are confident that 100 per cent of new registrations will be electric in the coming years.” The policy also seeks to phase out aging CNG autorickshaws, requiring those older than 10 years to either be replaced or retrofitted with electric models. “No new registrations for CNG autorickshaws or three-wheeler goods carriers will

be permitted beyond August 2025. Similarly, existing CNG auto permits will not be renewed and will instead be converted to electric permits,” an official revealed.

Furthermore, the Delhi government plans to transition all municipal garbage collection vehicles to electric models, ensuring a fully electrified fleet by 2027.

Delhi aims for 95 per cent of all new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2027, with a further push to reach 98 per cent by 2030. Experts see the policy as a significant step forward. “Banning ICE two-wheeler registrations beyond 2026 could set a new benchmark for India’s clean mobility transition,” said Amit Bhatt, managing director (India) of the International Council of Clean Transport.