Delhi’s Economy Surges Ahead: Strong Growth, Rising Incomes and Record Capital Push Mark First Year of CM Rekha Gupta’s Governance

New Delhi: The Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26 presents a picture of a resilient and fast-expanding capital economy, underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising incomes, sustained fiscal discipline and a sharp increase in development expenditure.

The first full year of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government reflects a decisive shift toward high-growth, infrastructure-led and citizen-centric governance, with measurable gains across key economic indicators. At the heart of this progress lies a robust expansion in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), rising per capita income, and a renewed thrust on capital expenditure, all of which together signal Delhi’s transition toward a high-income, globally competitive urban economy.

GSDP Growth Signals Strong Economic Momentum

Delhi’s economy has continued its upward trajectory in 2025–26, with the Advance Estimate of GSDP at current prices reaching ₹13.27 lakh crore, marking a 9.42% growth over 2024–25. At constant prices, GSDP is estimated at ₹7.76 lakh crore, registering a growth of 8.53%, indicating real expansion beyond inflationary effects.

This growth builds upon a steady recovery phase over the past four years. The survey notes that Delhi’s real GSDP recorded growth rates of 7.20% in 2021–22, 7.40% in 2022–23, 9.63% in 2023–24, and 6.23% in 2024–25, reflecting resilience despite global and domestic disruptions. The latest acceleration to over 9% growth indicates renewed economic dynamism, supported by investments in infrastructure, services expansion and policy-led formalisation.

Per Capita Income Continues to Outpace National Average

Delhi has further strengthened its position as India’s most prosperous state economy in per capita terms. The survey highlights that Delhi’s per capita income remains about 2.5 times higher than the national average, underlining its high productivity and income levels.

₹4,57,708 in 2023–24

₹4,92,592 in 2024–25

₹5,31,610 (estimated) in 2025–26, growing 7.92% year-on-year

At constant prices, per capita income is estimated to rise to ₹3,05,433 in 2025–26, reflecting real income growth of 7.09%. This steady increase highlights improved economic well-being, rising consumption capacity and the success of policies aimed at expanding economic opportunities.

Service Sector Dominance Strengthens Economic Structure

Delhi continues to be a service-driven economy, with the sector contributing 86.32% to Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025–26. The secondary sector contributes 12.88%, while the primary sector accounts for a marginal 0.80%. This structure reflects Delhi’s evolution into a modern, knowledge-based urban economy, with growth led by:

Financial and business services

IT and digital economy

Tourism and hospitality

Education and healthcare

The survey notes that the services sector remains the backbone of employment and income generation, reinforcing Delhi’s position as a national hub for trade, governance and innovation.

Record Budget Expansion with Development Focus

A key highlight of the past year has been the government’s aggressive fiscal push toward development. The Budget for 2025–26 stands at ₹1 lakh crore, with ₹59,300 crore allocated for schemes, programmes and projects, a sharp increase from ₹39,000 crore in 2024–25. This ₹20,300 crore increase reflects a clear policy shift toward implementation and capital formation.

Sector-wise Allocation Highlights:

Transport: ₹11,964 crore (20%)

Social Security & Welfare: ₹10,110 crore (17%)

Water Supply & Sanitation: ₹9,000 crore (15%)

Education: ₹7,648 crore (13%)

Health: ₹6,874 crore (12%)

A Strong Start with Sustained Momentum Ahead

The Economic Survey 2025–26 presents a clear narrative, Delhi’s economy is not only growing but doing so on a stronger, more sustainable foundation. Higher GSDP growth, rising per capita income, record capital expenditure and stable fiscal indicators collectively reflect a year of measured progress and policy effectiveness under Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta’s leadership. As the capital moves forward, the focus on infrastructure, services expansion and inclusive growth is expected to further accelerate economic momentum and improve quality of life for citizens. The first year’s performance, as captured in the survey, signals that Delhi is firmly on the path toward becoming a high-income, future-ready and globally competitive city economy.

Other important points-

One of the most significant indicators of improved governance is the surge in capital expenditure. This represents a 145% increase, signalling a decisive shift toward long-term asset creation and infrastructure development.

The rise in capital spending is directly linked to the fiscal deficit of ₹13,703 crore, which remains within the acceptable limit of 3% of GSDP, indicating prudent fiscal management despite higher investment.

Delhi continues to maintain a strong fiscal position with consistent revenue surpluses. The surplus reflects strong revenue mobilisation, with 68.7% of expenditure financed through own tax revenue, primarily from GST, VAT, excise and stamp duty.

Notably, GST and VAT together contribute over 71% of tax revenue, highlighting Delhi’s robust consumption-driven economy.

Delhi continues to function as the largest trade and consumption centre in North India, with a strong role as a redistribution hub for goods.

The GSVA from trade, hotels and restaurants stands at ₹1.38 lakh crore in 2025–26, contributing 11.59% of GSVA, a share that has remained consistently above 11% over the past 15 years. This reflects stable demand conditions and a vibrant retail and services ecosystem.

Inflation Trends Reflect Moderate Price Pressures

The survey attributes Delhi’s continued growth to multiple structural factors:

Expansion of digital economy and services sector

Increased public infrastructure investment

Rising foreign investment and real estate activity

Strong connectivity within the National Capital Region

Policy focus on formalisation and financial inclusion

A Year of Governance Shift: From Announcements to Execution

The Economic Survey underscores that the past year has seen a transition toward implementation-driven governance.

The government’s focus has been on:

Scaling up capital expenditure

Strengthening public services

Enhancing fiscal efficiency

Expanding infrastructure networks

Improving service delivery through digital systems

The survey highlights that Delhi is evolving into a globally competitive metropolitan economy, supported by:

A diversified services sector

Strong institutional and governance framework

Expanding infrastructure and mobility networks

Growing role in trade, tourism and innovation

With continued investments in transport, digital infrastructure, clean energy and urban renewal, Delhi is poised to strengthen its position as a leading economic hub