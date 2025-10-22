Delhi’s Diwali radiance unique this year, govt serious over pollution concerns: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday said the “radiance and brilliance” of Diwali in Delhi this year was “unique”, while asserting her government was serious about taking effective measures to curb pollution.

She thanked the Supreme Court for allowing the “limited use” of green firecrackers, balancing tradition with environmental concerns, even as opposition AAP sought to corner the BJP government over the rise in air quality index post-Diwali.

Delhi residents woke up to heavy grey haze darkening the city skies on Tuesday, reduced visibility and the air quality in the ‘red zone’ after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359, in the ‘very poor’ category, at 11 am. It was 352 at 8 am, 346 at 5 am, 347 at 6 am and 351 at 7 am.

The ruling BJP, however, has blamed stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab for the mess.

Gupta said it was for the first time in many years that the city’s “sparkle, splendour, and illumination” were “truly extraordinary”. She said her government remains “deeply concerned” about pollution and has been taking effective measures to control it.

The chief minister also appreciated the citizens of Delhi for celebrating “responsibly” and prioritising joy over pollution, and added that watching Delhiites celebrate “such a vibrant Diwali” after many years brought her immense satisfaction.

Delhi recorded its worst air quality on Diwali day in four years, with pollution levels spiking sharply at night as PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 675 - a peak not seen since 2021, figures showed.

Gupta alleged that the festival was “neglected” by the previous governments in Delhi. She said that her government had been keen to seek permission for the use of green firecrackers during Diwali and

accordingly made a request to the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court, understanding the nation’s cultural sensitivities and public sentiment, agreed to the limited use of green firecrackers,” she said in the statement.

“For almost seven years, Delhiites had been in a state of uncertainty over how to celebrate the festival. Earlier, the Supreme Court had imposed certain restrictions on firecrackers due to rising pollution levels,” she said.

However, during that period, the previous government in Delhi failed to implement any effective anti-pollution measures and instead imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, Gupta said.

This approach, she claimed, proved counterproductive, as illegal firecrackers continued to enter Delhi, causing severe pollution.

The BJP government in Delhi has taken several steps to ensure that the health of citizens, especially children and the elderly, remains unaffected, the chief minister said.

She detailed the deployment of 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 smog guns, intensive

monitoring at construction and demolition sites, and the deployment of electric buses to check air pollution.