Delhi’s deep chill raises health alarm: AIIMS docs warn

New Delhi: As biting winter conditions continue to grip Delhi and large parts of north India, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have raised concern over the growing health risks posed by prolonged exposure to low temperatures. Medical experts warn that while winter is often seen as a relief from extreme heat, it can silently aggravate existing illnesses and trigger fresh medical complications, particularly related to the heart and lungs.

Senior cardiologists at AIIMS have pointed out that falling temperatures can lead to a noticeable rise in blood pressure levels. Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, a natural response aimed at conserving body heat. However, this narrowing of vessels increases pressure on the heart, forcing it to pump harder to maintain circulation. As a result, even individuals with previously controlled blood pressure may experience

sudden spikes, increasing the likelihood of chest discomfort, breathlessness and, in severe cases, cardiac events.

Doctors have underlined that elderly citizens and patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes, kidney ailments or chronic respiratory diseases are especially vulnerable during cold spells. Reduced physical activity, changes in diet, and inadequate fluid intake during winter months further compound these risks. Medical professionals have observed that patients often neglect routine monitoring of blood pressure and sugar levels in winter, mistakenly assuming that health risks decline with cooler weather.

AIIMS has also flagged the combined impact of cold air and rising pollution levels on respiratory health. Breathing cold, polluted air can worsen asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung conditions, leading to increased hospital visits. Experts advise avoiding early-morning outdoor walks during intense cold, particularly on days when air quality remains poor.

Doctors have stressed the importance of preventive care. Simple measures such as wearing layered clothing, maintaining indoor warmth, staying hydrated, and continuing prescribed medications without interruption can significantly reduce health risks. Regular monitoring of vital parameters and timely medical consultation at the first sign of discomfort are equally crucial. Public health experts have called for greater awareness about winter-related health hazards, arguing that cold waves deserve the same level of preparedness as heat waves. As temperatures remain

low, AIIMS has urged citizens to remain alert and proactive, reminding them that winter, though less dramatic, can pose serious and sometimes life-threatening health challenges if ignored.