Delhi’s current liquor policy to be extended by another 6 mths

New Delhi: The Delhi excise department has proposed extending the existing 2020-21 liquor policy by six months until March 31, 2024. This extension is aimed at ensuring the continuous supply of liquor in the national Capital.



Officials familiar with the matter disclosed that the move is likely to further delay the formulation of a new policy following the scrapping of the controversial 2021-22 framework.

The current excise policy is set to expire on September 30, 2023. The Delhi government is expected to approve the extension, marking the third such extension this year. This continuity will prevent any disruptions in the supply of liquor in the capital, including through retail vends and HCR mode.

Once the government gives its approval, the excise department will issue a formal order for the extension. Licensees who wish to continue their liquor businesses will be required to pay a fee corresponding to their license to the excise department to extend their licenses.

This ensures a seamless supply of liquor with the same terms and conditions. The 2020-21 policy came into effect in September last year, replacing the 2021-22 policy, which was scrapped due to alleged financial irregularities.

Although the department has sought an extension, the government has concurrently instructed them to expedite the creation of a new policy. A committee of senior officials was established for this purpose in August 2022, but as of September 2023, a draft policy has yet to be prepared and submitted to the government.

In August, the excise department mandated police verification certificates for owners and partners of bars in hotels, restaurants, and clubs. This measure aimed to confirm the moral integrity and absence of criminal records for those holding excise licenses.

“It’s important to emphasise that our primary focus is on developing a comprehensive and modernised policy that prioritises the well-being of the capital’s residents,” mentioned an official on the condition of anonymity.

Delhi’s liquor retail landscape currently does not feature any privately-run liquor stores. The city has 628 retail liquor stores and 970 HCR licensees, with all retail liquor stores operated by four Delhi government corporations including, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, and others.

The existing excise policy, which was created in 2020, maintains several regulations, including a prohibition on private players operating liquor vends, a minimum legal drinking age of 25, and more than 21 dry days in the city.