Delhi’s colder than Shimla as mercury drops to 4.9 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla’s minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

This was four notches below the season’s average.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

“Delhi shivers at 4.9 degrees. Lowest minimum of the season. Delhi is colder than Shimla. Minimum of Shimla is 6.8 degrees. Maximum of Shimla is 15.4 degrees in comparison to 24.1 of Delhi. The feel of winter chill is more in Shimla,” Meteorology and Climate Change Vice-President Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.

The air quality in the national Capital has marginally improved with a reading of 323 on Friday, though it still remains in the “very poor”

category. It was recorded at 358 on Thursday.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe-plus”. The humidity levels oscillated between 33 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky on Saturday with shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.