Delhi’s border villages gasp for breath

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’ on Sunday covered 20 villages falling in the outer area along the national Capital’s border with Haryana.

Led by Chaudhary Surender Solanki, the movement to save Delhi’s villages on Sunday reached 20 more villages including Bawana, Mungeshpur, Qutubgarh, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, Auchandi, Dariyapur, Nangal Thakran and others.

According to Solanki, these villages that are along Delhi- Haryana border are deeply affected with air pollution, alleging that the industry in the neighbouring state which is along the border is to blame.

Solanki pointed out that garbage accumulation near the Munak canal’s entrance in Bawana is increasing, which is a major cause of concern,

as it supplies water for Delhi.

According to the Palam 360 Khap chief Solanki, the ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’ has so far covered 200 villages since it was commenced, highlighting the long pending unaddressed problems of entire Delhi’s rural belt comprising 360 villages.

Solanki said that over 200 hundred villages have decided to boycott upcoming Assembly elections if the civic issues and other problems of the villages are not resolved.

Chaudhary Dhara Singh, pradhan of Bawana and 52 villages, Chaudhary Narayan Singh former councilor, Chaudhary Ishwar Singh Pradhan Mungeshpur, Harevli village prsdhan Surender Lamba, and Suresh Shaukeen,

pradhan of Nangloi 9 and adjoining villages were present in the yatra along with hundreds of villagers.