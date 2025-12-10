Delhi’s big push on road safety

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday set a target of reducing road crashes by 50 per cent by 2030.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the State Road Safety Council in two years, chaired by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

According to a statement, a key priority in the Road Safety Work Plan 2025–2030 was the protection of vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians, cyclists, and schoolchildren.

The government has announced the rollout of Safe School Zones in 100 schools in the first phase.

Road Safety Clubs are already in operation across all Delhi government schools, and training will be provided to their members to strengthen awareness and preparedness, the statement read.

The council directed the creation of Zero Tolerance Zones on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and areas under NDMC jurisdiction, with proper bus-lane markings.

Officials said 47 AI-based cameras are already functional, and the Delhi Traffic Police will work with IIT-Delhi to identify more high-risk stretches requiring round-the-clock surveillance.

Meanwhile, progress was also reviewed on the remediation of 18 identified “black spots”, like Delhi Gate and ISBT Kashmere Gate, that have already shown improved safety indicators, it said.

Victim-support schemes, including the Cashless Treatment Scheme, Hit-and-Run assistance, and the Rah-Veer Good Samaritan Scheme, were also discussed.

“Road crashes are preventable. Through coordinated efforts, strict enforcement and citizen-centric schemes, the Delhi Government is committed to saving lives,” Pankaj Kumar Singh said in the statement.

The council also proposed organising a Delhi Road Safety Summit in 2026 to facilitate collaboration among experts, agencies, and the public.

The last road safety meeting was held in February 2023.