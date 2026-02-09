Delhi’s Big Business Transformation

Business Without Barriers: Delhi’s One-Year Reform Story Under CM Rekha Gupta

For decades, Delhi’s economy has been powered by small traders, factory owners, and startup founders who struggled more with complex procedures and licensing than with actual market competition. Endless forms, confusing rules, and vague guidelines slowed them down far more than their competitors.



This story has taken a clear turn in the past year. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has moved away from license-heavy control and embraced a culture of trust. Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” Delhi is no longer standing over entrepreneurs as a regulator. It is standing beside them as a partner in progress, helping businesses focus on what they do best for building, growing, and creating jobs.

Record GST Refunds: ₹994 Crore Returned to Traders

Pending GST refunds had long put pressure on traders’ working capital. Addressing this as a priority, the Rekha Gupta Government acted in mission mode. From April 2025 to December 2025, ₹994 crore in GST refunds were directly released to traders, improving liquidity across markets. In September 2025 alone, a record ₹227 crore was refunded in a single month





Infrastructure Push to Power Industry

Policy reform goes hand in hand with infrastructure development. On similar lines, the government is upgrading industrial areas through stronger roads, improved stormwater drainage, and better street lighting. The development is focused on solving day-to-day operational challenges for businesses.

Notably, the development of three new industrial areas has also started to keep future industrial needs firmly in view.





Collateral-Free Loans up to ₹10 Crore for MSMEs

To empower Micro and small enterprises, the Delhi Government has signed MoUs with Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), to enable collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 crore for entrepreneurs. Another MoU with the Reserve Bank of India integrates Delhi into a more organised banking and credit management framework.





From 120 to 20 Days: Delhi Accelerates Licences with Time-Bound Reforms

Recognising the importance of time for businesses, the government has reduced the licence approval timeline for Green Category industries from 120 days to just 20 days. It is important to note that, if a department fails to decide within the stipulated period, the licence is automatically granted under the deemed approval provision.

To further streamline operations, a robust single-window digital system has been launched. As an integrated platform, it brings together 49 services across 21 departments, removing the need for multiple visits and ensuring faster approvals and compliance. Designed in line with DPIIT and BRAP standards, the system strengthens transparency and ease of investment.

Delhi Simplifies Business with Bold Reforms: Ends Decades-old Licensing Barriers



For entrepreneurs, the biggest obstacle was navigating the bureaucratic paperwork. The Delhi Government has addressed this problem with bold reforms. The Delhi Police licensing system for operating establishments such as swimming pools, hotels, guest houses, eating houses, discotheques, video game parlors, amusement parks, and auditoriums has now been abolished.

Similarly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rationalised its licensing framework, freeing factories in notified industrial areas from the need to obtain separate licences.





Traders’ Welfare Board: Dialogue that Delivers

To institutionalise engagement with the trading community, a Traders’ Welfare Board has been constituted with an initial grant of ₹10 crore. The board serves as a direct bridge between the government and nearly eight lakh registered traders in the capital—turning dialogue into solutions.



