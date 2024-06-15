Delhi’s banquet halls & hotels must now obtain amusement licences

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to issue Health Trade Licences to certain establishments, introducing a new licencing requirement for amusement activities to create a progressive environment for stakeholders and establishments.



This move aims to regulate activities like music, singing, dancing, electronic/digital/laser shows, holographic projections, and virtual performances, bringing them under the Health Trade Licence network.

Banquet halls, hotels, and other establishments will now need a licence to carry out any amusement activity, with fees set at Rs 10,000 for a first-time license and a one-time registration fee of Rs 15,000 per annum.

This initiative is expected to attract more customers, boost business and income for establishments, and augment MCD’s revenue sources, providing a ‘win-win situation for all stakeholders.’

Permanent and non-permanent establishments, including banquet halls, eateries, hotels, tents, canopies, enclosures, and open areas, will be required to obtain this licence.

Permanent establishments must submit a site plan of the premises with the area designated for amusement activities and a declaration ensuring no extra seating beyond the permitted number.

The license for these establishments can be granted for up to three years or a shorter duration as specified in the application.

For temporary establishments, a site plan of the temporary or open space, drinking water facilities, washroom facilities, pest control measures by an authorized agency, and provisions for solid and liquid waste management must be provided.

Licences for these establishments can be obtained for up to one year or a shorter duration as needed.

In the case of auditoriums, those possessing a Health Trade Licence under Section 422 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will not require a separate Health Trade Licence for amusement activities.

This initiative aligns with MCD’s goal of promoting ease of doing business and creating a conducive environment for establishments.

The new licencing requirement for amusement activities will help regulate and enhance the quality of entertainment options available to the public, benefiting both businesses and citizens.