Delhi's AQI at 278, likely to slip to 'very poor' by evening

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday as a thin layer of smog blanketed the city, with the AQI at 278 in the 'poor' category and likely to deteriorate to the 'very poor' range by evening, according to the forecast. The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted further deterioration, with pollution levels likely to slip into the 'very poor' category between November 6 and 8. It also said that wind speed is expected to gradually increase, reaching up to 15 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon, before decreasing to below 10 kmph during the evening and night on November 6. The forecast further indicates a mainly clear sky with mist or haze. The morning air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with an AQI reading of 278. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", as per the CPCB classification. The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 75 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mist.