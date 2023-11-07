Delhi’s air quality still ‘severe’, AQI at 421

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality saw a marginal improvement on Monday even as the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the



season’s average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Delhi recorded air pollution levels seven to eight times above safe standards on Monday with the city government announcing the return of its odd-even vehicle rationing scheme after four years anticipating further deterioration of air quality post-Diwali.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 421 on Monday, a marginal improvement from 454 on Sunday, even as a toxic haze persisted over the city for the seventh consecutive day. According to the air quality early warning system, predominant winds were coming from northwest direction with a speed four to six kilometre per hour for a few hours during daytime but calm winds prevailed for the rest of the day. The air quality is likely to be in the severe category from Tuesday to Thursday. The humidity levels oscillated between 35 per cent and 98 per cent on Monday.

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and minimum at 14 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-450 severe. An AQI above 450 falls in the severe plus category.