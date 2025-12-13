Delhi’s air quality remains very poor

New Delhi: New Delhi woke up to heavy smog on Friday, with pollution levels slipping deeper into the ‘very poor’ zone. The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 332, while Jahangirpuri recorded a hazardous 405, placing it in the ‘severe’ band, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Thirty monitoring stations in the Capital logged air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has predicted no immediate relief, indicating that Delhi’s air will stay ‘very poor’ through Saturday and likely maintain similar levels over the next week.

Adding to the meteorological concerns, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, slightly below normal, with 100 per cent humidity. The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C during the day.

As pollution remained the focal point of national attention, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the government to craft a nationwide strategy to tackle the crisis. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he stressed that combating air pollution should be viewed as a collective responsibility.

He appealed for a constructive, non-partisan debate in Parliament, saying the government and opposition must come together to address an issue that affects “millions of citizens daily.” Gandhi added that a long-term urban air-quality roadmap, extending over the next decade, should be developed for every major city. “We may not be able to eliminate the problem overnight, but we must show the country that a serious, coordinated effort is being made,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed Parliament that international air-quality rankings, including those by IQAir and WHO databases, are advisory in nature and are not issued by any official regulatory body. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh noted that nations set standards based on local geography and socio-economic considerations.

Despite December progressing, winter still remains mild in Delhi-NCR. IMD scientists attributed the delay in cold conditions to the absence of active Western Disturbances. A weak system expected on December 13 may only bring light precipitation to Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to increase further to around 9–10°C in the coming days, even as several northern and central states continue to experience cold wave conditions.