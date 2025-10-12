Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

New Delhi: With the winter chill beginning to set in, Delhi is witnessing a gradual rise in air pollution levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 164 by 4 pm, falling in the 'moderate' category on Sunday.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the minimum temperature at 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below the season's average, while the maximum settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below normal.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.