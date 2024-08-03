Delhi’s 2024 Winter Plan to address pollution hotspots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has intensified its efforts to combat air pollution as the winter season approaches, announcing a comprehensive plan to address the issue. Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a high-level meeting on Friday with officials from the Environment Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Development Department to lay the groundwork for the upcoming winter.



In his briefing, Minister Rai outlined the government’s proactive strategy, highlighting the importance of expert input in shaping the Winter Action Plan. “On August 21, a ‘Save Environment’ Round Table Conference will be organized with environmental experts at the Delhi Secretariat,” Rai announced. “In the conference, a winter action plan will be prepared based on the opinion of experts. This year, the main objective of our government will be to control pollution through public participation.”

Rai detailed several focus areas that will be addressed as part of the plan. These include tackling dust pollution, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, and the burning of garbage, which is a significant issue in the winter months. “During the meeting, many important suggestions came up, in which some focus points have been identified,” Rai explained. “Work will be done by making them the centre point, such as dust pollution, pollution caused by vehicles, the problem of stubble, and garbage being burnt at various places.”

The minister also emphasised the role of industrial pollution, stating that efforts will be made to convert all registered industrial units in Delhi to natural gas. Additionally, he announced upgrades to the Green War Room and the Green Delhi App to enhance communication with the public and address complaints more effectively.

Key initiatives include identifying pollution hotspots and conducting a Real Time Apportionment Study to pinpoint sources of pollution. Rai also announced India’s first E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan, following a zero-waste policy. Plans involve expanding green spaces, banning firecrackers, and collaborating with central and neighboring states for pollution control. The August 21 round table conference will refine the Winter Action Plan, with expert suggestions.