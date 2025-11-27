Delhi’s 13-day ‘very poor’ air marathon

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a sharp winter chill this week, marking one of the coldest November phases in recent years. But even as temperatures dipped, the city found no relief from pollution. The Air Quality Index remained lodged in the “very poor” category for the 13th consecutive day, forcing agencies to intensify measures under the first two stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) despite the withdrawal of Stage 3 restrictions.

According to official data, Delhi recorded an AQI of 327 on Wednesday, a marginal improvement from 352 on Tuesday and 382 on Monday. Meteorologists have predicted that this trend is unlikely to bring any meaningful change in the coming days. The weather department expects low wind speed, fog formation and an inversion layer to continue trapping pollutants near the surface, a pattern that typically worsens after sunset during late November cold spells.

After reviewing the overall conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management decided to revoke the restrictions that had been imposed under Stage 3 earlier this month. The order takes effect immediately. However, authorities clarified that construction and demolition sites that had already been shut for violations cannot resume operations until they receive individual clearances from the commission. Agencies across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad have been instructed to implement Stage 1 and Stage 2 actions more strictly, especially in view of the forecast that air quality is likely to stay in the “very poor” zone for at least another week.

This administrative shift also follows the Supreme Court’s approval of major changes to GRAP, which effectively push several stringent measures to earlier stages. Under the revamped framework, limitations on office attendance, mandatory work-from-home arrangements for central government staff and other high-severity curbs will now be activated once the AQI enters the 301–400 range, instead of waiting for it to exceed 450. Similarly, actions that previously came under Stage 3 will now be enforced when the AQI touches the 201–300 band. Measures that were earlier part of Stage 2, such as ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to reduce diesel generator use, will now apply at the moderate pollution range of 101–200. The worsening seasonal pattern is further complicated by inconsistencies in pollution monitoring. The Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app did not display real-time updates until late afternoon on Wednesday. Earlier readings had shown vehicular emissions contributing the highest share to Delhi’s pollution load, while stubble burning remained negligible.

With the cold deepening and air quality slipping repeatedly into dangerous zones, doctors across the city have urged residents, especially children, asthma patients, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions, to undergo regular diagnostics to track early signs of pollution-linked health stress.

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the coldest morning of the season with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2022, the India Meteorological Department said