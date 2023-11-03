Delhiites to get 50 more services in doorstep delivery scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to bolster its popular doorstep delivery scheme by introducing 50 additional services, according to officials.



This expansion aims to further simplify citizens’ access to essential services and is expected to be implemented within a month once software-related issues are resolved.

The new services encompass a wide range of public needs, including load changes for power connections, tracking the status of power connection requests and complaints, disability pension applications, bill payments for the Delhi Jal Board, tanker bookings, bore well permissions, renewal of vehicle fitness and passenger RTV permits, and permit transfers in the event of the permit holder’s death.

Additionally, the scheme will encompass amendments, additions, or deletions in documents related to building and construction, modifications to electric bill names, information about outages, new Tata Power connections, and passenger vehicle replacements.

The expansion also incorporates the government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, which was initiated in 2018, it provides free pilgrimage opportunities to individuals aged 60 and above, along with their attendants. These services would be accessed through toll-free numbers and appointments can be conveniently scheduled.

An official from the Delhi government emphasised their commitment to making government services more accessible and convenient for the people of Delhi. “We are committed to making government services more accessible and convenient for the people of Delhi. By adding these 50 services to our doorstep delivery scheme, we are taking another step towards ensuring that citizens can easily access essential services without hassle,” the official stated.

The doorstep delivery scheme was introduced in three phases, with the initial 30 services rolled out in September 2018, followed by another 40 in March 2019, and an additional 30 in September 2019. To avail themselves of these services, citizens simply book an appointment slot for a home visit by dialling the toll-free number 1076, which directs them to a centralized call centre.

This initiative is set to enhance the quality of life for residents in Delhi by providing them with a more straightforward avenue for accessing vital government services.