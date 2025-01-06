Delhiites still awaiting promises made in 2020: Kejriwal to Modi

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the unfulfilled promises made to Delhi’s rural populace during the 2020 elections. In a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal raised several pressing issues that he claims have been ignored by the Central government, including the repeal of Sections 81 and 33 of the Delhi Land Reform Act, land ownership rights for farmers, and the long-delayed Delhi Master Plan 2041.

Kejriwal criticised the Prime Minister for using a recent speech to focus on attacks rather than offering solutions. He said, “The Prime Minister spoke for 38 minutes, and out of those 38 minutes, he spent about 29 minutes abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi. He selectively hurled abuses... People expect that the Prime Minister will provide a vision for the country, a vision for Delhi, or announce some major initiatives. But he only came to hurl abuses.”

Kejriwal reminded the Prime Minister of his 2020 promises regarding Delhi’s rural areas. He said, “The Prime Minister himself promised that Sections 81 and 33 would be repealed. This can only be done by the Central government. The Delhi Assembly had passed a resolution and sent it to the Central government years ago, not once, but twice.” According to Kejriwal, these sections have trapped small farmers in Delhi’s rural areas in legal disputes, forcing them to endure long and exhausting court visits.

He urged the Prime Minister to fulfill his promise, adding, “People are waiting to hear him address why Sections 81 and 33 haven’t been repealed yet and how soon they will be.”

In addition to the repeal of these sections, Kejriwal questioned why the Central government has not granted land ownership rights to farmers in Delhi. He also noted the PM’s promise to provide alternative plots to farmers whose land had been acquired, a promise that has remained unfulfilled for decades. “Farmers whose lands are acquired are legally entitled to alternative plots, but the DDA has not provided any alternative plots in the last 50 years. In 2020, the Prime Minister also promised alternative plots,” he said.

Kejriwal also raised concerns over the delay in notifying the Delhi Master Plan 2041. He said, “The lack of notification for the Delhi Master Plan 2041 has halted all development in Delhi.” He questioned why the Central government has not acted on this vital plan and urged the Prime Minister to address it in his future speeches.

“Next time, take 25 minutes for abuse, but use the remaining 4 minutes to address these issues and share your thoughts on them,” Kejriwal urged.

Further, Kejriwal criticised the lack of implementation of the Delhi Land Pooling Policy, which was notified in 2018 but has not been put into action. He explained that if the policy were implemented, it would have helped develop areas like Dwarka and alleviated issues in unauthorised colonies.

“But they haven’t implemented the land pooling policy yet,” Kejriwal lamented.

Kejriwal accused the Central government of neglecting its responsibilities towards Delhi, a half-state governed partly by the AAP and partly by the Centre. “Had they done so repealed Sections 81 and 33, granted ownership rights, the entire rural population of Delhi would have voted for them,” he said. He also added that rural Delhi residents are losing faith in the Prime Minister’s promises. “Today, all people in rural Delhi are ready to take revenge on the BJP. They say they no longer trust what the Prime Minister promises. The Prime Minister lies during every election,” Kejriwal remarked.

Addressing another query, Kejriwal said that under the AAP government, Delhi’s sewer system has been significantly improved. “In the last ten years, we’ve brought it under control to a significant extent, and we will continue to improve in the future,” he assured.

Kejriwal concluded by challenging the Prime Minister to fulfill his promises to Delhi’s rural population, stating, “I request the Prime Minister, on behalf of the people of rural Delhi, to fulfill all these promises the next time he comes to deliver a speech in Delhi.”