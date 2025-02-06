Delhiites step out in large numbers

New Delhi: In the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, both the youth and senior citizens are playing a pivotal role in the city’s democratic process. As first-time voters from the 18-26 age group raise their voices on key issues like unemployment and youth empowerment, senior citizens are equally engaged, ensuring their votes contribute to the electoral outcome.

Among the first-time voters, Priya Garg, a young voter from Greater Kailash, underscored the importance of participation, saying, “Criticising the government has no weight unless we actively vote and participate in the election process.” The enthusiasm is reflected in the growing number of young individuals who are determined to bring about change by casting their votes.

Many young voters also expressed frustration with ongoing issues such as pollution, infrastructure, and employment. Ishita, a graduating resident of Kalkaji, highlighted the city’s persistent problems, “Pollution is still rampant, and the situation with the Yamuna hasn’t improved. When the government is questioned, they just blame the Central Government. What’s the point of being in power if you can’t resolve these issues?” The deteriorating state of the city is a key concern for youth who are eager for tangible change.

Arhan, a master’s student from Jamia Nagar, also voiced his disappointment, stating, “It’s disheartening to see the same problems persisting. Many youth, like myself, have moved abroad for better opportunities. We just want development in India.”

In contrast, Fatima, another first-time voter, focused on the broader issues of social inequality. “I voted with the hope of seeing some progress in the employment and education sectors. There are so many children on the streets, unable to afford education, while those already in school are being ignored,” she said, emphasising the need for the government to prioritise these pressing concerns.

In areas like Tigri, part of the Ambedkar Nagar constituency, polling stations were abuzz with activity. Young voters were joined by senior citizens, both groups contributing to the high turnout. Ram Prasad, a 77-year-old voter, summed up the spirit of many elderly citizens, stating, “Age is just a number. Voting is something I will always remember.” Despite his age, Ram’s commitment to voting remains unwavering.

Similarly, Kamla Devi, 81, highlighted the importance of fulfilling civic duties, adding, “This is my right and my duty. If we don’t vote, how can we expect change?”

As the Delhi Assembly elections unfold, the combination of enthusiastic youth and the seasoned wisdom of senior citizens is shaping a unique electoral dynamic. Rajesh Verma, a BJP supporter, shared his thoughts on the need for infrastructural development and job creation, saying, “People are tired of promises; they need real solutions.”