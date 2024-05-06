Delhiites resolve to answer jail with votes: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: In a resolute display of unity, AAP Delhi state convenor, Gopal Rai, orchestrated a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the heart of Hari Nagar and Dwarka Assembly constituencies, rallying supporters behind AAP and INDIA Alliance candidate, Mahabal Mishra.



Amidst fervent pledges to respond to jail with votes, Rai echoed the sentiments of an indignant Delhi, vowing to dismantle BJP’s arrogance through the power of the ballot.

He lambasted the incumbent government’s actions, contrasting their treatment of a CM in custody with the leniency afforded to Prajwal Revanna who committed atrocities against women and was sent abroad. “The people of Delhi have resolved to answer the jail with votes, teaching a lesson to this dictatorial regime,” he said.

During the ‘Sankalp Sabha’, Rai said that the election bugle has been blown in the country. The whole country is thinking about what will happen after the elections. The people of the country and Delhi gave the BJP government a chance for 10 years. But even after 10 years, they have no answer as to why unemployment has not decreased, and what happened to the promise of 2 crore jobs every year.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor stated that BJP leaders have only one answer for everything, this time 400 plus. Ask them why inflation increased, why ‘lathi’ (baton) was used on farmers, why atrocities were committed against women in Manipur, why the son of the person who did wrong to our wrestler daughters is contesting the elections, then BJP leaders have no answer. For 10 years, the whole country was feeling suffocated, and was unable to say anything. Today the unemployed, farmers and women are asking questions. That is why BJP leaders are saying that this time 400 cross, but the people of the country are saying that this time BJP will lose.

Rai mentioned that for the last 10 years, the people of West Delhi have made the BJP MP win. But this time

the people here want to defeat the BJP and make Mahabal Mishra win. This time Mahabal Mishra is going to become an MP from West Delhi.

He pointed out that in 10 years, the BJP MPs did not do any work. Congress and AAP used to fight elections separately in Delhi, which benefited the BJP. “But from the day INDIA Alliance declared Mahabal Mishra as its candidate, the people of West Delhi have made up their mind to make him win. The BJP felt that by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail, all the MLAs and workers of AAP will get scared but it is not working,” he added.