Delhiites report worsening monsoon woes, citing rising life-threatening conditions

new delhi: With Delhi NCR witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, resulting in 197 per cent surplus rainfall since June 1 bringing it 15 per cent over normal, city residents jointly voiced that their monsoon woes have intensified over the years, becoming life threatening. While town planners and environmentalists pointed at the ageing infrastructure and poor drain management system, citizens lamented that the tall claims by government and civic agencies about the monsoon action plan fell flat again.



Recalling the night of incessant rain on July 31, which led to the death of a Tanuja and her child, Priyansh, after they had fallen into a waterlogged, partially constructed drain in Ghazipur; Ankita (32), resident of the same locality, said, “It is almost as if waterlogging and deaths due to floods has become new reality for us. As soon as there is heavy rainfall, the drains get clogged and streets turn into rivers. I have given up all hope in the authorities.”

Manish Singh, a long-time resident stuck in traffic near New Delhi Railway Station for more than two hours on the same night, stated, “I’ve been in Delhi for 20 years, and every monsoon brings the same plight. The infrastructure of the national capital collapses, and the government turns a blind eye.”

Daily commuters in Mayur Vihar grumbled of wading through stagnant water with even half an hour of rain, blaming the municipal authorities for drains clogged with debris, sludge and waste, refusing to allow standing water to be let out.

Days before on 27 July when three UPSC aspirants drowned in a waterlogged library of Old Rajinder Nagar, it shook the entire country, making the capital city’s waterlogging woes the centre of the discussion.

Experts have identified unplanned urbanisation as a major issue in Delhi, where much of the city is developed without proper planning. This situation has resulted in extensive concrete surfaces that prevent rainwater from penetrating the ground, leading to surface accumulation and ultimately waterlogging.

Manu Bhatnagar, a Delhi based urban planner, noted, “The waterlogging risk demands regular maintenance of its sewage pipes, cleaning of inlets, and taking care of waste disposal as it clogs the drains.” He underscored the necessity of these measures to mitigate the effects of waterlogging.

Urban planners highlighted factors contributing to waterlogging, including insufficient river canal capacity, dense populations in low-lying areas, and rapid urban expansion without drainage improvements.

Environmentalists like Akash Vashistha stressed the need to fix outdated drainage systems and invest in water body rejuvenation and rainwater harvesting. In response, AAP-led Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced plans to replace aging infrastructure, some up to 30 years old, to address the city’s waterlogging issues.