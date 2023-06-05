Delhiites form 22-km-long human chain, pledge to save River Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi AAP convener and Environment minister Gopal Rai participated in the “Yamuna Sansad” programme held at Chhath Ghat, ITO on Sunday.

The citizens of Delhi formed a human chain, pledging to clean and restore the Yamuna River, with the aim of raising awareness about its significance and pollution challenges.

Under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Summer Action Plan, a comprehensive public awareness campaign has been launched, with the “Yamuna Sansad” programme as a key component. Minister Gopal Rai appreciated the efforts of reporters in revitalising the Yamuna cleaning campaign and seeking solutions. The goal is to instill responsibility and ownership in preserving the Yamuna.

Rai urged attendees to refrain from contaminating the Yamuna and emphasised the need for public participation in creating a pollution-free environment. The Delhi government will collaborate with citizens to run this campaign as a joint effort.

The “Yamuna Sansad” programme marked a significant milestone in the collective journey towards rejuvenating the Yamuna River. Through public awareness and active involvement, the government aims to restore ecological balance and secure a sustainable future for this crucial water resource.

Bharadwaj who joined people at Kalindi Kunj said the Kejriwal government is working systematically to make the Yamuna pollution-free.

It will make the river pollution-free by 2025, assured Delhi’s water minister.

‘Yamuna Sansad’ convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said the human chain was formed expressing peoples’ resolve to contribute to reviving the Yamuna that has been “rendered into a drain despite years of efforts by governments to clean it”. Despite light rain and early morning hours, a large number of people gathered at eight points, along the 22-km-long Yamuna riverbank in Delhi, identified for forming the human chain on the eve of World Environment Day, Tiwari said.

Tiwari said one lakh people were estimated to join the initiative to form the human chain and a huge number turned up for it as per the schedule at 6.30 am. It was interesting to see flow in the river due to the discharge of water from its upper course, he added.

Many politicians, including former BJP organisation secretary Govindacharya, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, too attended the campaign.