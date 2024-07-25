Delhiites face traffic and waterlogging woes as rains lash Capital

New Delhi: Rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.



The downpour, however, brought a much-needed relief from the heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two-and-a-half notches below the normal. The humidity level stood at 74 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi’s Narela and Pusa weather stations recorded rainfall of 12.5 mm and 10.5 mm, respectively, in three hours from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city has been put on a “yellow” alert till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said until 6 pm, it received at least 30 complaints of waterlogging from different areas and 15 of uprooting of trees.

Complaints of waterlogging and uprooting of trees were received from Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, and Chandni Chowk, among other places.

Several public transports, including an NDMC garbage collecting truck, suffered breakdown due to the rainfall, which the Met said was of moderate intensity.

The breakdown of the garbage truck near CRRI signal hit traffic movement on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram. The vehicles were later removed by the authorities concerned to ease the traffic.

The traffic police issued advisories and alerted commuters about the road stretches affected by waterlogging, and asked people to plan their journeys accordingly.