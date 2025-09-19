Delhi zoo’s lone African elephant dies, probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Shankar, the 29-year-old African elephant and the only one at Delhi Zoo, died on the evening of September 17, prompting an investigation into the cause of death. Zoo officials said that until September 16, Shankar had shown no signs of illness, though on the morning of September 17, he ate less foliage and had slight loose motion. Despite treatment and observation by the veterinary team, he suddenly collapsed around 7.25 pm and died. A post-mortem is being conducted by IVRI Bareilly experts, with a health advisory committee and a Union Environment Ministry representative overseeing the probe.

A gift from Zimbabwe, Shankar arrived at the zoo in 1998 and lived alone since 2005 following the death of female elephant Bambai. He faced recurring health issues linked to musth, often requiring chaining, which in 2023–24 caused injuries. Concerns over his treatment led WAZA to suspend the zoo’s membership.