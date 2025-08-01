Delhi Zoo to welcome otters after two decades

NEW DELHI: Otters are set to make a comeback at the National Zoological Park in Delhi after more than 20 years, officials said.

The last otter at the zoo died in 2004 and since then efforts to procure the species had remained unsuccessful.

Now, a pair of smooth-coated otters from Gujarat is expected to arrive at the Delhi zoo by next month, marking a significant addition to its animal population. The transfer is part of an animal exchange programme with Surat Zoo, which will receive two pairs of Sangai deer from Delhi in return.

“A team from Delhi will travel to Surat next month to bring the otters here,” zoo director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed. “We currently have more than 80 Sangai deer, the highest number in any zoo in the country, so we are in a position to send a few to Surat,” he said.

The exchange had originally been scheduled for March, and a delegation from Delhi, including a zookeeper, had visited Surat to inspect the otters and study their habitat and care. However, high temperatures and unsuitable travel conditions led to a delay.

“It’s essential that conditions are safe and comfortable for the animals on both sides before any transfer is made,” a senior zoo official said.

The arrival of the otters will push the zoo’s species count to 96, further enriching the biodiversity on display.

“In 2004, we lost our last otter. Since then, we haven’t had one here and this exchange is a big step for us,” Kumar said.

The Delhi Zoo is undergoing a major revamp, including a multi-utility plaza, new parking, glass enclosures, and aquariums. Established in 1959, it remains one of India’s most-visited zoos under the Environment Ministry.