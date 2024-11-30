Delhi zoo to introduce new tech to clean ponds housing gharials

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park in Delhi will soon implement ‘nano bubble technology’ for cleaning and purifying the water to improve aesthetics of the zoo and promote well-being of aquatic animals.

The nano bubble technology is being used for the first time, with a 15-day trial period planned, zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said.

It is an innovative method, and if it performs well during the trial, the zoo will implement it as required, he said.

Speaking about the initiative, an official explained that the primary goal is to maintain cleaner water, which is crucial for the health and well-being of aquatic animals.

“Currently, there are issues with water quality, including odor and discoloration, which sometimes make it difficult for visitors to spot the animals. With this new technology, we hope to ensure that the water remains clean, clear, and safe for the animals,” the official said. The nano bubble technology, currently in its trial phase, employs advanced filtration and recycling methods to remove impurities and prevent algae growth. The technology also minimises water wastage by enabling efficient recycling.

“This innovation will help us maintain optimal water conditions, ensuring the animals thrive in a healthy habitat while making the ponds visually appealing for visitors,” the official said.

There are a total of four water ponds housing species of crocodiles and gharials. One of the ponds is home to two male and one female gharials (Gavialis gangeticus).

The Delhi Zoo houses marsh crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris) in three ponds. One pond has two females and one male, another houses a pair, while the third contains two unidentified crocodiles. Improved water clarity now allows visitors to observe aquatic animals like crocodiles and gharials even underwater. Cleaner water, combined with enhanced feeding using live fish, promotes the animals’ well-being and improves visitor experience. Ponds are cleaned every 7-10 days, depending on algae growth. Established in 1952, the 176-acre zoo operates under the central government’s jurisdiction.