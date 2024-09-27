Delhi zoo initiates int’l animal exchange programmes

New Delhi: In a first, the Delhi Zoo has approached its international counterparts in Dubai, Israel, Africa and Europe for animal exchange programmes, a move aimed at boosting the diversity of species at the National Zoological Park in the national Capital.

The officials here said that they have shared a list of animals the Delhi Zoo can offer in exchange and is awaiting response with the zoo in these countries. “We are in talks with international zoos in Dubai, Israel, Africa, and Europe. At the same time, we are also coordinating with various state zoos across the country, including those in Gujarat, Lucknow, Ludhiana and the northeast,” an official said. Speaking about the exotic species collection, the zoo official said, “Currently, we have a single jaguar, a single African elephant, ostriches, Sika deer, hippopotamus and various exotic bird species.”

According to the zoo officials, the focus is not on acquiring exotic species, as no one is willing to send their exotic animals. The official explained that there are different ways to bring animals to the zoo-either as a gift or through exchange programmes. The zoo has already shared a list of animals it can offer in exchange and is awaiting responses from other zoos.

“We are not focusing much on exotic animals, but we have prepared a list of single-sex animals--one of either male or female in that species--which we are sending to both international and state zoos,” the official said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Zoo acquired a Bengal tiger, a rhinoceros and a pair of pied hornbills as part of an animal exchange programme with Assam. The arrival of these animals, following a long hiatus in such exchanges, marks a key moment in the zoo’s efforts to diversify its collection.

Providing the latest update on these new members, an official said, “The animals are currently in a 21-day quarantine and will soon be ready for public exhibition.” The National Zoological Park, also known as the Delhi Zoo, is situated on a 176-acre area under the Central government’s jurisdiction. It was established in 1952 and currently houses approximately 1,227 animals, according to records from the end of June.

Data accessed from the Delhi Zoo shows it also houses 129 blackbucks, the highest number of any single species in the capital’s zoo.