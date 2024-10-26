Delhi zoo gears up for winter

New Delhi: Specially-designed shelters, wooden planks, mats, bamboo screens, thatch covers to block winds, room heaters and dehumidifiers will be installed in the Delhi Zoo to shield its animals from the harsh winter cold.

In view of the rising pollution levels, the zoo officials are focussing on continuous health monitoring of the animals, besides putting in efforts to minimise local pollution within the zoo premises.

A detailed winter management plan to ensure the well-being of its resident animals has been prepared by the

Delhi Zoo.

Species-wise and age-specific strategies have been implemented, focussing on protecting the animals from the harsh cold while

maintaining their health and comfort throughout the season, a zoo official said.

To safeguard vulnerable animals, the zoo will segregate dominant males in species such as the Manipuri deer, where the young ones are born during the winter months, preventing conflicts and ensuring the newborns’ safety, he said.