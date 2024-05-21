Delhi Zoo battles heatwave with innovative cooling methods

NEW DELHI: As the national capital continues to swelter under a heatwave, the National Zoological Park here has stepped up its animal care efforts with diet adjustments that include serving fruit ice balls and installation of water coolers and bamboo sheds in enclosures, among other measures.

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, with this summer’s highest temperature recorded at 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI about the measures taken to help animals beat the heat, Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, “The zoo authorities have introduced a comprehensive set of measures to protect the animals from the extreme heat and create a more comfortable environment during the hottest part of the year.”

To ensure maximum effectiveness, wall-hanging thermometers are being used in all key enclosures to monitor temperature fluctuations, Kumar said. Fruits like watermelon and cucumber are added to diets of primates, bears, and herbivores for hydration, while water pools in carnivore sections are fixed to maintain cool temperatures, stated Kumar. Animals rotate in shifts to access pools, and moats are cleaned regularly.

Shade structures, sprinklers, and water coolers are installed across all enclosures. Sprinklers are installed for herbivores like deer and elephants

Reptile enclosures maintain cool environments with running pools and shade structures. Birds are protected from hot winds with water-sprinkled curtains. Water coolers are used where necessary, and larger earthen pots ensure cool drinking water is available for the staff. “To add a refreshing treat, fruit ice balls are distributed daily to all primates,” Kumar said.

Water coolers are now in all bear houses, regularly cleaned and refilled. Bears are provided with large ice blocks and fruit ice cubes. Animal care staff stays vigilant, reporting any behavioral changes to the zoo hospital.