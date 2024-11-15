DELHI: Youth stabbed to death; juvenile brother-in-law apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death near his residence in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar late on the night of Wednesday over a family dispute, leading to the apprehension of the juvenile brother-in-law.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Moti Nagar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Raja Babu (26) son of Ganga Ram resident of Sudama Puri, Moti Nagar, Delhi.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities learned that the injured had already been transported to the hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed details from Raja Babu’s father, Ganga Ram, who stated that his son had married around a year ago despite opposition from the wife’s family, who reside in the vicinity.

Tensions between the families reportedly simmered since the marriage, though no formal complaints had been previously filed.

As the investigation progressed, police filed a case of murder and detained family members of Raja Babu’s wife as potential suspects.

In particular, a juvenile suspect, identified as Raja Babu’s brother-in-law, was apprehended.

The accused, reportedly unhappy with his sister’s marriage to Raja Babu, allegedly acted due to ongoing personal tensions.

According to the information gathered, the suspect was also agitated by Raja Babu’s habit of teasing him, which authorities believe may have escalated the animosity.

The police continue to investigate the case, analysing the role of family tensions and interpersonal conflicts that may have led to the fatal incident.