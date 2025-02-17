DELHI: Yamuna cleaning begins based on four-pronged strategy

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the formation of BJP government in Delhi, the cleaning of Yamuna started on Sunday based on a four-pronged strategy to free the river from heavy pollution in three years.

Raj Niwas officials said that the work on cleaning the Yamuna has begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters and a dredger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP’s victory celebration at party headquarters on February 8 promised to make every effort for pollution-free Yamuna.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday met the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (irrigation and flood control) and directed them for taking up Yamuna cleaning work, the officials said.

A four-pronged strategy has been put in place to clean the Yamuna. It involves removing trash and silt from the river stream and simultaneous cleaning operations in Najafgarh drain, supplementary drain and other major drains, they said.

Further, the strategy involves daily monitoring of capacity and output of the existing sewage treatment plants, and a time-bound construction of new STPs and decentralised STPs to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer.

“Execution of this ambitious plan that targets cleaning the river in about three years, will require seamless coordination between various agencies and departments including Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, I&FC, environment department, public works department and Delhi Development Authority,” said an official at the LG office.

“Monitoring of these works will be done in a weekly basis at the highest level. Besides, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to keep strict vigil on discharge of untreated effluent into the drains by industrial units,” he said.

Earlier, an extensive project for Yamuna rejuvenation was taken up in mission mode in January 2023 under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) mandated high-level committee chaired by the L-G.

The committee ceased functioning after five meetings as the AAP government challenged its formation in the Supreme Court, which stayed the NGT order on July 10, 2023.

The BJP, after winning 48 of 70 seats, pledged a “Yamuna Kosh,” riverfront development, and expanded sewage treatment in its manifesto for Delhi’s revitalisation.