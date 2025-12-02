‘Delhi working on Aadhaar vault to protect sensitive data’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is developing an Aadhaar Data Vault to secure personal details submitted for schemes and services, officials said. The project, guided by UIDAI norms, has been successfully tested on a staging server by NIC. Aadhaar numbers used in online applications through the e-District portal will be stored in encrypted form to prevent misuse and ensure high-level data security.

The vault will also support secure integration with e-governance services. An agreement with the Centre for Advanced Computing was signed to store e-District and proposed Unified Data Hub data in the vault.