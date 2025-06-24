Delhi won’t be standstill this monsoon: Minister

New Delhi: In a major push to ensure the city stays functional during the monsoon, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has embarked on an extensive campaign to clean and desilt storm water drains across the capital. As part of this initiative, Environment and Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted a thorough review of the drain desilting work in the Wazirpur Industrial Area on Tuesday.

Minister Sirsa was accompanied by local MLA Poonam Sharma and senior officers from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Industries Department. The inspection was part of a citywide effort aimed at mitigating flood risks and preventing waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon.

“Delhi will not come to a standstill this monsoon. We’ve mobilised our entire governance machinery, from local representatives to officers, to ensure every drain is cleaned and every street stays functional,” said minister Sirsa during the review. He expressed

satisfaction with the ongoing drain cleaning efforts and highlighted the importance of maintaining city infrastructure to prevent disruptions.

The Minister was particularly pleased with the speed and effectiveness of the desilting process in Wazirpur. The drains in the area, which often face challenges from industrial waste and sewage, have been successfully cleared, ensuring free-flowing drainage. Sirsa also emphasised the importance of using modern, mechanised equipment to carry out the work efficiently. “Despite the presence of industrial waste and sewage in the vicinity, the drains in Wazirpur are free-flowing, which clearly reflects the intent and ground-level action of the Delhi Government,” he added.

A key aspect of the operation was Minister Sirsa’s directive to avoid manual drain cleaning, which poses safety risks. Instead, the use of super sucker machines and other modern equipment was mandated for all drain cleaning activities. This shift is aimed at ensuring both the safety of workers and the overall effectiveness of the desilting process. In addition to the immediate monsoon preparations, Minister Sirsa announced an important initiative aimed at the long-term development of Delhi’s industrial areas. The Delhi Government has reintroduced the concessionaire system for the redevelopment of industrial zones, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This move, he said, follows the success of similar initiatives in Narela and Bawana and will ensure better infrastructure and long-term maintenance in Wazirpur and other industrial zones.