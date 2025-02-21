Delhi women to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that the first installment of ₹2,500 per month under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana will be credited to women’s bank accounts by March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. This would mark the implementation of one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) key poll promises. The announcement came ahead of Gupta’s swearing-in as Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. Gupta is a first-time MLA representing the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Women were a central focus of the BJP’s campaign in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections. The party’s manifesto included a promise of ₹2,500 in monthly financial aid for women, exceeding AAP’s pledge of ₹2,100. Additionally, the BJP vowed to provide ₹21,000 in financial assistance to every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at ₹500, and ₹2,500 in pension for senior citizens.

Rekha Gupta reiterated her commitment to delivering on these promises, emphasising the collective responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. “Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the Capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support in their accounts by March 8,” Gupta stated.