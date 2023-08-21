Delhi woman suffers bullet injury on leg

New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman allegedly suffered a bullet wound on her leg in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, police said on Sunday.



The police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on August 16 that one Harshita had been admitted with a gunshot injury. The medico-legal case showed a puncture wound just over her left knee.

The victim said she was sitting on the terrace of her flat watching her son fly a kite on a nearby terrace, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Suddenly, she felt a sensation in her left knee.

She was brought to the hospital by her husband around 11 pm on August 15 and again the following day when the medico-legal case was prepared, mentioning a foreign object in her left thigh, Veer said.

She was discharged on Saturday after the foreign object was removed. The doctor has opined that the object was a bullet in situ, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered and an investigation taken up, Veer said.