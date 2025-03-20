Delhi: Woman strangled to death, dumped in Najafgarh drain; two held

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was strangled and dumped in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Zubair (27) and Asif (26), with the latter having a 12-year-old acquaintance with the victim, Komal (22), they said.

Asif and Komal were both residents of Sunder Nagri.

Police said on March 12, Asif, a cab driver, picked up Komal in his cab from Seemapuri. They argued after he accused her of being in a relationship with another person.

As the argument escalated, he strangled her to death inside the car. Subsequently, he engaged Zubair in disposing of the body. The two tied a rock to the body and threw it in the drain.

The matter came to light after a swollen body was found afloat on March 17 by a few locals, who informed the police.

A probe was launched, and it was revealed that the body was that of Komal, a person reported missing from Seemapuri on March 13, police said.

The two accused were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation.