Delhi woman raped in Himachal hotel by owner, accused held

SHIMLA: A woman tourist from Delhi was allegedly raped by the owner of the hotel where she was staying in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shubham, has been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was staying in the hotel near Dharamshala with her three friends and her employer, who is a friend of Shubham. On Sunday, when the woman’s friends had gone sightseeing, Shubham entered her room and raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, the complainant told police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman was sent for a medical examination and further investigation is underway, police said.