Delhi withdraws 550+ cluster buses without any replacement plan

New Delhi: In a decision that could severely impact daily commuting for thousands of Delhiites, the Delhi government has withdrawn more than 550 cluster buses operated under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), without announcing any immediate replacement. The move, implemented on July 16, affects buses from key depots including Seemapuri, Rajghat, and Najafgarh.

Transporters associated with the cluster bus system have expressed strong concerns over the sudden withdrawal, claiming that many of these buses were still valid for operation for another two years or more. Raju from Antony Road Transport Solutions, one of the private operators, stated that a total of 136 buses under their management at the Seemapuri depot had permits extending till 2026 and 2027.

The cluster buses, identified by their orange color, have been operating in the city for over a decade, providing vital connectivity to areas such as Dwarka, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Nehru Place, and Kapashera across nearly 40 different routes. Their abrupt removal is expected to create a gap in public transport services and inconvenience daily commuters.

According to a report, transport officials allowed the permits for these buses to lapse on July 15 without renewal. As a result, the overall fleet strength under DIMTS has now dropped to

around 2,700 vehicles.

The lack of clarity on replacing retired buses has drawn criticism, with concerns over a potential electric bus monopoly. Officials have neither explained the non-renewal nor provided a timeline, adding to frustration over Delhi’s already overburdened public transport network.