‘Delhi will continue to support festivals of all communities’: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the grand processions of the Chaliha Sahib Festival on Monday, celebrating the Sindhi community’s faith and cultural heritage in the national capital.

The first procession began at Shri Jhulelal Temple, Sindhi Panchayat, Shalimar Bagh, drawing a large gathering of devotees. By joining the event, the Chief Minister encouraged participants and lauded the festival as a symbol of brotherhood, social harmony, and cultural traditions. She also recognized the Sindhi community’s contributions to Delhi’s social and economic growth.

Later, the Chief Minister attended the second procession, which started from Lions School, G-Block, Ashok Vihar, Phase-1, and concluded at Shri Jhulelal Temple, Ashok Vihar. Thousands of devotees, dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by devotional music, marched with great enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta highlighted the city’s rich cultural diversity. “Delhi’s greatest strength lies in its diverse cultural heritage and shared traditions. The Chaliha Sahib Festival is not just a celebration of faith but also a medium to unite society and pass on traditions to future generations,” she said.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the festivals and traditions of all communities, strengthening Delhi’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. Extending her greetings, she stated, “I wholeheartedly extend greetings on behalf of the Delhi Government. I convey my best wishes and congratulations to the Sindhi community for this grand Jhulelal procession. Every year, Baba’s divine journey passes through the city with the same grandeur and receives a heartfelt welcome from all. On this Chaliha Mahotsav, I sincerely pray that Baba Jhulelal’s blessings remain upon all of us, upon Delhi, our nation, and the entire world.”

The Chief Minister added that Baba Jhulelal’s blessings have always guided and protected both her and the people, expressing confidence that his grace will continue to illuminate the path of peace, prosperity, and harmony in the city.