'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 15 schools in capital

New Delhi: At least nine schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security deployment and precautionary evacuations, officials said.

The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, 'Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru'.

The email also alleged that a blast would take place inside Parliament on February 13 at 1.11 pm, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city during the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations.

"A total of nine schools have reported receiving bomb threats so far. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises and thorough checks are underway," a DFS official said, adding that more schools were being reported to have received similar threatening emails.

The schools that received the threats include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, DTEA School in INA, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, CM SHRI School in Rohini and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

As a precautionary measure, the school premises were evacuated and students, and staff were moved to safe locations. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are conducting extensive search operations at the affected schools.

Senior police officers said cyber teams have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email, while security arrangements across sensitive locations in the capital have been reviewed.

No suspicious object has been recovered so far from any of the school premises, officials said, adding that searches were continuing and further details were awaited.