Delhi welfare schemes now need Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made it compulsory for all beneficiaries of its welfare schemes to provide Aadhaar details, in a move aimed at improving transparency, eliminating duplicate claims, and ensuring faster delivery of benefits.

The new order applies to both existing and new beneficiaries across a range of schemes, from free ration and old-age pensions to disability support and financial assistance programs. Even centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented by the Delhi government, such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), now require Aadhaar for continued access.

For those who don’t yet have an Aadhaar card, the government has provided a temporary relief. Such individuals can still access their benefits using any one of several approved identification documents, including a Voter ID, PAN card, passport, NREGA job card, photo ration card, or disability certificate.

However, the reprieve is only for a limited time. Beneficiaries without Aadhaar must enrol for it at the earliest. Failure to do so within the stipulated time period will lead to suspension of benefits, officials confirmed.

“The government’s goal is to streamline the system and prevent leakages. Aadhaar makes it easier to verify genuine beneficiaries and ensures direct transfer of benefits without middlemen,” said a senior official from the Social Welfare Department.

Departments have already begun aligning their scheme databases with Aadhaar authentication processes. New applicants will be required to provide Aadhaar upfront, while ongoing beneficiaries will be notified to link their details or risk losing access.