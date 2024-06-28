Delhi Water minister Atishi discharged from LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi was on Thursday morning discharged from the LNJP Hospital where she was admitted after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike demanding the release of Delhi’s due share of water by Haryana.



The minister was discharged from the hospital at 10.30 am, a hospital official said.

LNJP Hospital director Suresh Kumar said Atishi had hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). She was initially shifted from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a normal ward after her condition improved and was discharged on Thursday morning.

“She was advised hospitalisation on Monday evening after her sugar levels dropped and ketones were detected in her urine. Her ketone test later came back negative and she is currently stable with mild weakness expected for a few days until she fully recovers,” Dr Kumar said.

Her pulse and blood tests have returned normal, he added.

The AAP leader and Delhi’s water minister was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana releases Delhi’s due share of water.

She was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after her blood sugar fell following the five-day hunger strike.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat met Atishi at the hospital on Wednesday.