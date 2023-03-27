Delhi was earlier known for CWG scam, CNG scam... now it’s known for excellent schools & hosps: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi model of governance is a zero-corruption model and asserted that the AAP government has accomplished in eight years what other parties failed to do since Independence.



Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP MLAs and said the universe came into being in 2014, when their party came to power at the Centre.

As Kejriwal was listing out his government’s achievements such as the purchase of electric buses, some BJP MLAs interjected and cited the Centre’s role in the development of the national capital.

In response, Kejriwal said sarcastically: “The universe came into being after 2014. The sun and the moon are there because of you. It’s all because of you.” As soon as Kejriwal said that his government has done a lot for the education of children, other AAP MLAs sarcastically said that something should be done for the education of elders as well, in an apparent dig at BJP MLAs.

Laughing it off, Kejriwal said: “I would like to tell Education minister Atishi to do something for adult literacy.”

Listing the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government, he said Delhi is fast becoming the best livable city in the country.

The Delhi model has given a hope to the country, he asserted, and explained that the model means — free and good education, medical treatment, free electricity and water. Kejriwal said Delhi was earlier known for CWG scam and CNG scam but now it’s known for excellent schools and hospitals.

“Delhi model is zero-corruption model.... Delhi has the least inflation in the country. Delhi model is arranging world-class health, transport, 24x7 electricity and water supply and creating a clean and modern city. “It’s a model of all including Hindus, Muslims, all castes, men and women. In 75 years, people have not seen such a model,” he said.

“They exhausted all their resources in saying that there is excise scam but people are not accepting what they (BJP) are saying. The work carried out in the last eight years is much more than what has been done since Independence,” he said.

The chief minister said despite providing free electricity, water, ration, bus journeys to women, the government was presenting a budget that did not have debts.

Citing an example, he said 193 kilometre metro line and 143 stations were constructed between 1998 and 2015 but during his government,

since 2015, 390 km-long metro was constructed and 286 stations came up.

“There are very few cities in the world that offer free transport services to women and Delhi is one of them. In last three years, 100 crore free bus rides were availed. In 65 years, 5865 buses arrived in Delhi, while today there are 7,379 buses. Delhi has the highest electric vehicles,” he said.

Attacking the Centre, Kejriwal said that there is an educated government in Delhi, while there is an ‘illiterate government’ at the Centre.

In a sarcastic poetic turn, he said in Hindi: “Pakoda will be fried, tea will be brewed. Let schools, hospitals be damned. Mann ki Baat with common man, money talk with one’s brother. Look at the game of power, the honest are behind bars.” He also elaborated on various programmes of the government and said Delhi was breathing clean air and had the highest forest cover due to their efforts. He said his government will be building three double-decker flyovers, have 80 per cent of its bus fleet electric by 2025.

After his address in the House, Kejriwal told reporters, “I believe, the leadership needs to be educated. The prime minister has said it several times that he had done high school only and did not go to the college.